Boeing: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $634 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.06. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.75 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $19.98 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.43 billion.

Boeing shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased 16%. The stock has increased nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA