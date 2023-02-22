Repligen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.7 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $186.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $186 million, or $3.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $801.5 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.61 to $2.69 per share, with revenue in the range of $760 million to $780 million.

