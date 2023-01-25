NVE: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) _ NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $4.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 88 cents.

The nanotechnology company posted revenue of $7.4 million in the period.

