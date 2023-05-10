ChromaDex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The natural products company posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.47. A year ago, they were trading at $1.80.

