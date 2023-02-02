1-800-Flowers.com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) _ 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $82.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jericho, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The flower and gift retailer posted revenue of $897.9 million in the period.

