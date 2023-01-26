PCB Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ PCB Bancorp (PCB) on Thursday reported net income of $8.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $34 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35 million, or $2.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $104.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCB