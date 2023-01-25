SL Green: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWYORK, N.Y. (AP) _ SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The Newyork, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $100 million, or $1.46 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.48 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $64.3 million, or $1.01 per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust, based in Newyork, New York, posted revenue of $224.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.1 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $458.8 million. Revenue was reported as $826.7 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLG