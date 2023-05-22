ZIM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Monday reported a loss of $59.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The container shipping company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZIM