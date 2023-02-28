Cutera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The maker of laser skin treatments posted revenue of $67.4 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $82.3 million, or $4.39 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $252.4 million.

Cutera expects full-year revenue in the range of $277 million to $292 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CUTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CUTR