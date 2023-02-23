EOG Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.28 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.30 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.31 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $6.72 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.76 billion, or $13.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EOG