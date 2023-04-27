Cumulus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share.

The radio station owner posted revenue of $205.7 million in the period.

