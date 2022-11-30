Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $41.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of $1.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.83 per share.

The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $668.8 million in the period.

Titan Machinery expects full-year earnings to be $4.55 to $4.85 per share.

