Victory Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $52.3 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were $1.05 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $201.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $275.5 million, or $3.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $854.8 million.

