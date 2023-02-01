Peloton: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Wednesday reported a loss of $335.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $792.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $709.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Peloton said it expects revenue in the range of $690 million to $715 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTON