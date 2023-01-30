Sterling Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Monday reported a loss of $194,000 in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Southfield, Michigan, said it had break-even earnings on a per-share basis.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $27.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.8 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $80.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBT