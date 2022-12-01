Lands’ End: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) _ Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $4.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $371 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Lands’ End said it expects revenue in the range of $510 million to $530 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of 27 cents to 18 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion.

