Amicus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.9 million in its first quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $86.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.1 million.

