National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $649 million.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.89 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.9 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTIOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTIOF