Viant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The advertising software company posted revenue of $41.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $28 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Viant said it expects revenue in the range of $32 million to $34 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSP