Blue Apron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share.

The meal-kit seller posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $109.7 million, or $3.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $458.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at 76 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.45.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APRN