Virgin Galactic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $159.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tustin, California-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $392,000 in the period.

