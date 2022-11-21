Central Garden: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) _ Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Monday reported a loss of $2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $707.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $724.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $152.2 million, or $2.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.34 billion.

Central Garden expects full-year earnings to be $2.60 to $2.80 per share.

Central Garden shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $44.57, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENT