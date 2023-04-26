Sunnova Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The residential solar company posted revenue of $161.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.5 million.

