Virtus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported net income of $38.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $5.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.20 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $197.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $176.9 million.

