Franklin Street: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $10.5 million, or 10 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $2.9 million, or 3 cents per share.

The hybrid real estate investment trust posted revenue of $41.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $41.3 million. Revenue was reported as $165.6 million.

