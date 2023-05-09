Duke Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $804 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.20 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $7.28 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.34 billion.

Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.55 to $5.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DUK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DUK