Nasdaq: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $302 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $914 million, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $911.7 million.

