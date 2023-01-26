OFG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) _ OFG Bancorp (OFG) on Thursday reported net income of $46.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based bank said it had earnings of 97 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $178.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $168.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $166.2 million, or $3.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $607.8 million.

