May 5, 2023 GMT
Plains GP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported earnings of $69 million in its first quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.
The oil and gas holding company posted revenue of $12.34 billion in the period.
