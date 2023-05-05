Plains GP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported earnings of $69 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The oil and gas holding company posted revenue of $12.34 billion in the period.

