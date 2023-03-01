Cytokinetics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $137.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.45 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.22 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $389 million, or $4.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $94.6 million.

_____

