Saia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) _ Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $70.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.65.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $655.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $656.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $357.4 million, or $13.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.79 billion.

