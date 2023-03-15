Northwest Pipe Co.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported profit of $8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 85 cents per share.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.1 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $457.7 million.

