Rent-A-Center: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.6 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $990.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $996.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.4 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.25 billion.

Rent-A-Center expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4 billion.

