JetBlue: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) _ JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.42 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $362 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, JetBlue expects its results to range from a loss of 45 cents per share to a loss of 35 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to $1 per share.

