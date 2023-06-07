J.Jill: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $149.4 million in the period.

