Nova Ltd.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported net income of $34.6 million in its first quarter.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.23 per share.

The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $132.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from 92 cents to $1.06.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $117 million to $125 million for the fiscal second quarter.

