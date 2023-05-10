Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $19.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.5 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $81.5 million.

