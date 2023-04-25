K12: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $55.5 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $470.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $453.9 million.

K12 expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion.

