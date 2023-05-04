Apple: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $24.16 billion.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $94.84 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.32 billion.

Apple shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $165.79, falling slightly in the last 12 months.

