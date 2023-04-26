Alamos Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $48.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $251.5 million in the period.

Alamos Gold shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.69, a rise of 65% in the last 12 months.

_____

