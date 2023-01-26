Old Republic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported earnings of $512.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 80 cents per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $686.4 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.28 billion.

