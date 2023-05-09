Computer Task Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Computer Task Group Inc. (CTG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $315,000 in its first quarter.

The Amherst, New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The information technology staffing company posted revenue of $78.2 million in the period.

Computer Task Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 56 cents to 64 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $310 million to $340 million.

