Dream Finders Homes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $86.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 78 cents.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $262.3 million, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.34 billion.

