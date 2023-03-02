AP NEWS
    Dream Finders Homes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    March 2, 2023 GMT

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $86.3 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 78 cents.

    The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $262.3 million, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.34 billion.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

