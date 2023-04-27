FirstCash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $47.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $762.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $724.5 million.

