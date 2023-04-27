Comcast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.83 billion.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $29.69 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCSA