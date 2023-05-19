SouthGobi Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Friday reported net income of $7.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $61.8 million in the period.

