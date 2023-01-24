3M: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ 3M Co. (MMM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $541 million.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.28 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $8.08 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.04 billion.

3M expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $9 per share.

