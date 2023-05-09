Salem Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The multimedia company posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period.

