    Geo Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 25, 2023 GMT

    BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Tuesday reported profit of $28 million in its first quarter.

    The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

    The private prison operator posted revenue of $608.2 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in June, Geo Group said it expects revenue in the range of $585 million to $590 million.

    The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 84 cents to $1 per share.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEO

