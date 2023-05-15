SuperCom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) on Monday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 5 cents per share.

The traditional and digital identity solutions provider posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPCB